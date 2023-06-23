IAEA director general calls meeting with Russian delegation 'timely'

VIENNA, June 23./TASS/. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called his meeting with a Russian delegation to discuss nuclear safety at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant very "timely" on Friday.

"Timely meeting in Kaliningrad with Russian officials after the establishment of the five principles of nuclear safety and security at the UNSC, and my recent visit to Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to assess damage of the Kakhovka dam explosion," Grossi said in a tweet.

The Russian delegation discussed nuclear safety issues at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with the IAEA’s Grossi, something he had initially brought up at a briefing at the UN Security Council on May 30, the press office of Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosatom said earlier on Friday.

"Another round of consultations with the IAEA on the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP took place in Kaliningrad on June 23 of this year. <…> The discussion focused on issues concerning the nuclear safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant raised by Rafael Grossi at a briefing at the UN Security Council on May 30," Rosatom said.

Contacts between Russia and the IAEA will continue, it added.