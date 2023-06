MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. More than 13,500 people signed up for contract service in the armed forces so far in June, triple the number from April, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Nikolay Pankov said on Saturday.

"Over the first 10 days of this month, more than 13,500 people have signed up for contract service, which is 2.1 times as many as during the same period in May, and 3.1 times as many as during the same period in April 2023," he said in a conference call at the ministry.