GENICHESK, May 28. /TASS/. A Ukrainian observation point was wiped out by artillery of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr in the Kherson Region; roughly seven Ukrainian service members were killed in the attack, a local emergencies official told reporters on Sunday.

