Senior security officials from Russia, Syria discuss Middle East, fight on terrorism

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev met on Thursday with Ali Mamlouk, head of Syria’s National Security Bureau.

The two officials "discussed the situation in the Middle East, the development of Russian-Syrian relations and the fight against terrorism," the Russian Security Council reported.

Patrushev and his Syrian counterpart met on the sidelines of the 11th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues taking place outside Moscow from May 23 to May 25.