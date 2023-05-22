Russia installing foreign combat modules on domestic chassis — arms export agency

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian state defense export agency Rosoboronexport is pursuing a promising initiative for mounting combat modules produced in partner countries on indigenous chassis, CEO Alexander Mikheev said on Monday.

"Rosoboronexport is proactively working on technology projects with other countries as well, specifically in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific region, and CIS countries. One promising business line we are already carrying out is to install combat modules produced by partner countries on a Russian chassis. We are also offering and have already successfully integrated modern Russian combat modules with the armored vehicles of foreign customers," Mikheev said, as quoted by the agency’s press service.

Modern technical training aids and high technology simulators certified by manufacturers are available for the entire range of promoted products, the CEO said. "Furthermore, Rosoboronexport is training personnel in product maintenance and operations at the best military training centers. The Russian defense industry is implementing a large-scale import substitution program, which will eventually help the bulk of [domestic defense] production facilities to achieve independence from imported parts. This gives our partners confidence in [our ability to provide] full, on-time after-sales servicing of products supplied, as well as their upgrade and development," Mikheev stressed.

The company has extensive experience in setting up licensed production lines and joint ventures in India, Malaysia, Vietnam and a number of other countries, the defense sector executive said. "Economies around the globe are currently requiring production localization. They are interested in technology cooperation and job creation. That’s why the nations of Southeast Asia and North Africa, as well as India and China, have already established their own industrial platforms. Rosoboronexport is ready to work on them and in cooperation with the [local] industry, with state-run corporations within Rostec [state defense holding company], to promote Russian high-tech solutions and develop new products together with our partners," he added.