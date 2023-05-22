Military-technical cooperation helps promote Russia’s interests worldwide — official

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Military-technical cooperation is an important foreign policy tool that helps promote Russia's interests around the world, the CEO of Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheyev, said on Monday.

"Military-technical cooperation, coordinated and managed by Russia’s president, is an important foreign policy tool that effectively helps promote the state's interests in all strategically important regions of the world," said Mikheyev.

According to the Rosoboronexport CEO’s statement on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Russia's military-technical cooperation system, this field of activity quickly adapts to geopolitical, scientific and technological realities. At the same time, the viability of this system is based on many years of experience.

"Russia's system of military and technical cooperation with other countries has passed through several stages of development over the 70 years. In a short historical period our country has acquired the status of a major power with enormous military and technical potential and has become one of the largest exporters of modern weapons and military equipment and an important partner in the field of technological cooperation," he stressed.