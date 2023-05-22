Customers know well they get well-tested Russian military equipment — official

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. As they cooperate with Russia in the military-technical sphere, foreign partners understand very well that they will obtain up-to-date equipment matching the highest world standards, tested in real combat conditions, Dmitry Shugayev, the director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, has said.

"Our foreign partners who conclude contracts with Russian providers for purchasing military products understand that they will obtain modern equipment meeting their requirements and boasting parameters that match the highest world standards and that have been tested in real combat conditions," Shugayev said. Russian suppliers, he pointed out, are always ready to discuss any issues within the framework of fulfilling effective contracts.

As Shugayev stressed, in the process of production the shortcomings identified during combat use are eliminated.

"This significantly improves the main characteristics of military hardware and its combat effectiveness," he said.

Shugayev recalled such traditional qualities of Russian weapons as reliability, high maintainability and all-weather capability. These qualities are confirmed in real combat conditions.

Shugayev pointed out that over the past few years Russia confidently held leading positions on the world weapon market, which he attributed to the professional performance of "all parts of Russia’s well-organized system of military and technical cooperation with foreign countries."

Also, potential partners take Russia's reputation into account. "Foreign customers also bear in mind the historically established reputation of our country as a reliable supplier capable of providing its partners with high-quality products," he said.