Future of global arms market lies with robots, AI — Russian defense exporter

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Unmanned weapons and artificial intelligence are among the main trends being seen in the global arms market, CEO of the Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev said.

"Unmanned materiel and robotic systems are now the focus. The use of unmanned means and systems is expected in all environments - on the ground, in the air, on the water and underwater. Today, the introduction of artificial intelligence in the processing of large arrays of data on the operational and tactical situation and for decision-making is actively developed," Mikheev said, cited by the company’s press service.

The chief executive also underscored the importance of radio electronic warfare and intelligence means, as well as protected communication systems and developments in the field of laser technologies to fight drones. "The evolution of these technologies will make it possible for us to offer air defense means capable of almost instantaneously destroying drones at minimal cost to our partners," he added.

Rosoboronexport is keeping an eye on the market, sees its development trends and gives recommendations to domestic defense sector companies on their basis, Mikheev noted. "We are working closely with Russian manufacturers, providing our recommendations as regards export products development and jointly adjusting specifications," he said.