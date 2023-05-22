Russia ready for joint military-technical projects with African states — Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport is ready for full-scale cooperation and implementation of joint projects in the military-technical sphere with African countries, the company’s CEO, Alexander Mikheyev, said on Monday.

"Russia will continue to help African countries in their development, enhancement of their economic potential and welfare of citizens, and protection of national interests. In a multipolar world, Africa is our reliable partner and ally. We are ready for full and equitable cooperation and the realization of the most ambitious joint projects in the military-technical sphere," Mikheyev is quoted as saying. The company's press service reports he was speaking on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Russia’s system of military-technical cooperation.

Rosoboronexport’s CEO noted that the Russia-Africa summit gave a powerful impetus to the development of military-technical cooperation with African countries.

Mikheyev stressed the geographical scope of Rosoboronexport’s cooperation, with more than 100 countries featuring on the list of its clients.

"The company's work is focused on cooperation with countries friendly to Russia - and these are in the majority. We cooperate very closely with Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The countries of the Middle East, the CIS, and members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization display great interest in Russian military hardware," Mikheyev said.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Russia's system of military-technical cooperation with other countries.