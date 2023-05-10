Kremlin refers question about Agence France-Presse reporter’s death to Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov redirected the question about Agence France-Presse reporter Arman Soldin’s death near Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine) to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Unfortunately, I don’t have any information so you should certainly contact our Defense Ministry," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Wednesday in response to a question from the French news outlet.

The Russian presidential spokesman also warned the media against "taking the word of Ukrainian officials" who allege that Russia was behind the shelling attack that killed the journalist. "I would like to remind you about a recent statement by Ukrainian officials and their decision to ban all journalists from traveling to areas adjacent to the line of contact. It was the Ukrainian authorities’ decision," Peskov added.

"That is why it is necesasary to look into the circumstances of the journalist’s death. We can only express our regret in this regard," he concluded.