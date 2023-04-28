CSTO forces could include aircraft — joint staff chief

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The collective forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization could include combat aircraft, Anatoly Sidorov, the chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, said on Friday.

"Together with defense agencies and basic research organizations, a proposal is being prepared for the top leadership about radically improving the aviation component, which provides for the inclusion of combat aviation in the collective aviation forces and the corresponding fine-tuning of the structure, required composition, tasks, organization and management and comprehensive support," he said at an event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the agency.

Sidorov noted that in order to ensure "an adequate and effective response to modern challenges and threats, work is underway to incorporate new troop compositions."

"Thus, in 2022, in connection with the emergence of threats to biological safety, by the decision of the heads of state, a joint unit was established for radiation, chemical, biological protection and medical support," he said.