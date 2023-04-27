Shipbuilders float out 5th conventional sub built for Russia’s Pacific Fleet

ST. PETERSBURG, April 27. /TASS/. The Admiralty Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) floated out the Project 636.3 fifth diesel-electric submarine Mozhaisk built for the Russian Pacific Fleet, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene on Thursday.

The launch ceremony was attended by Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Viktor Yevtukhov, Chairman of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Board of Directors Georgy Poltavchenko, Admiralty Shipyard CEO Andrey Veselov and CEO of the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering Igor Vilnit.

The Mozhaisk is the fifth submarine in a series of Project 636.3 diesel-electric subs built for the Pacific Fleet. Project 636.3 diesel-electric subs have been developed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering. A contract for the construction of six submarines for the Russian Pacific Fleet was signed in September 2016.

The Admiralty Shipyard in Russia’s northwest has already delivered the Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Volkhov, Magadan and Ufa to the Pacific Fleet. In 2021, the shipbuilders laid down the Project’s sixth submarine Yakutsk together with the Mozhaisk. The submarine Yakutsk is set to the delivered to the Navy in 2024.

Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class submarines (NATO reporting name: Improved Kilo-II) belong to the third generation of large diesel-electric underwater cruisers. They are 74 meters long and displace more than 3,900 tons. Due to their strong hull, the submarines have an operational depth of 240 meters and can dive to a maximum depth of 300 meters.

The submarines of this Project have an operational range of up to 7,500 miles. They are armed with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles that are launched from torpedo tubes from the sub’s submerged position.

Project 636 submarines are considered among the world’s quietest underwater cruisers. They can develop a speed of up to 20 knots, have their sea endurance of 45 days and a crew of 52.

The Russian Pacific Fleet is set to receive all the Project 636.3 submarines with Kalibr cruise missiles on their board by 2024.