MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed four Ukrainian strongholds and killed over 50 troops in the Zaporozhye area, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup East Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"The battlegroup’s artillery units destroyed four enemy strongholds and two temporary bases near the Velikaya Novosyolka, Novosyolka, Malinovka and Belogorye settlements in the Zaporozhye area," he said.

According to Gordeyev, more than 50 Ukrainian troops were killed.

The spokesman added that an aircraft-type attack drone had been downed by small arms fire.