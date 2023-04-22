Russian forces destroy Ukrainian stronghold near Ugledar — Battlegroup East

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East has destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold near the city of Ugledar, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"The crew of a TOS-1 heavy flamethrower destroyed the enemy’s stronghold and troops near Ugledar <…> in the southern Donetsk area," he said.

According to Gordeyev, Russian forces prevented the enemy from carrying out a combat reconnaissance mission in the area, making Ukraine lose five troops.

The spokesman added that the crews of Russian self-propelled artillery units had destroyed the enemy’s howitzers and three mortar crews in counter-battery warfare.