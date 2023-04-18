Wagner PMC founder says group has no soldiers in Sudan

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has denied that his company has had a presence in Sudan in recent years.

"As of today, there is not a single Wagner fighter in Sudan. I stress, not a single one. For more than two years. There has not been a single Wagner fighter in Sudan for two years," Prigozhin’s press service quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the army’s commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is his deputy in the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in the cities of Merowa and Khartoum. According to the latest reports, more than 180 people have died and more than 1,800 have been wounded as a result of the fighting.

The Associated Press said in February 2023 citing regional officials that the United States had allegedly ramped up pressure on Libya and Sudan pushing them toward breaking ties with Wagner PMC.