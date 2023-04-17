Putin prioritizes Navy’s development along with Ukraine special operation

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces attach their top priority to the special military operation in Ukraine today but the Navy’s further development is also among the country’s priorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu on Monday.

"Sergey Kuzhugetovich, it is obvious for us that today we have clear-cut priorities of employing the Armed Forces and this primarily relates to the Ukrainian track and all that is related to protecting our people in Donbass and on other new territories," the head of state said.

"But the objectives of the Navy’s development, in particular in the Pacific theater, also remain essential and that is why I request you that you should certainly continue this work and also pay attention to developing and preparing such measures in other fleets," the head of state said, addressing the defense minister.

As Putin pointed out, some components of the Navy "can undoubtedly be used in conflicts in any directions." "That is why, I request you to bear this in mind. Actually speaking, I know that both the [Defense] Ministry as a whole and the General Staff are dealing with this," the head of state said.