Russia’s regular call-up to run until mid-July – General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. As many as 52,000 Russian young men have already received draft letters as part of a regular spring call-up, of whom 21,000 have been found fit for military service, Colonel Andrey Biryukov, who is in charge of mobilization at the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces, told reporters on Saturday.

"The spring call-up, which began on April 1, is running according to plan and will finish on July 15. So far, 52,000 citizens have received draft orders and more than 50,000 men have arrived at military commissariats," he said.

According to the military official, 21,000 people will qualify for military service.