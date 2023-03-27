Poland not to hand over all its MiG-29 planes to Ukraine at once — Deputy Foreign Minister

WARSAW, March 27. /TASS/. Polish authorities have no intention to hand over all its MiG-29 jet fighters to Ukraine at once, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on RMF radio, adding that the Polish Defense Ministry does not disclose further details of the handover process.

"I believe we will not give away everything. Definitely not in one batch," he said.

According to Jablonski, the handover process is classified.

"I am unable to say precisely how it will go. The Defense Ministry has preferred to keep this business classified so far," he said, adding that the information about the handover of the jets will be published soon.

Currently, Poland has 28 MiG-29 planes, located at the Malbork air base.

On March 16, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that Ukraine will receive the first four MiG-29 planes from Poland shortly. According to Duda, the remaining planes undergo maintenance and will be handed over once they are ready.