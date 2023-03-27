Russian Su-25s strike Ukrainian Grad MLRS near Krasny Liman

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Crews of Russian Su-25 attack jets delivered a missile strike on a location in the Krasny Liman area where Ukrainian forces had deployed their Grad multiple launch rocket systems, spokesman for Battlegroup Center Alexander Savchuk said on Monday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, an Orlan-10 drone crew from Battlegroup Center detected a deployment of Grad multiple rocket launchers belonging to Ukrainian nationalists. Upon receiving the data, Su-25 attack aircraft crews conducted a strike, using unguided aerial missiles," the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel quoted Savchuk as saying.

The enemy sustained losses in personnel and hardware in the attacks, Savchuk added.