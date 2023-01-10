Russia to continue developing its nuclear triad in 2023, defense chief says

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia intends to continue forging ahead with its nuclear triad in 2023, Sergey Shoigu, the nation’s defense chief, said at a ministry conference call on Tuesday.

"We will continue to develop the nuclear triad and maintain its combat readiness because the nuclear shield remains the main guarantee of our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Shoigu stressed.

The defense minister said at an annual board meeting involving President Vladimir Putin in late December that the share of advanced equipment provided to the county’s strategic nuclear forces had reached 91.3%. According to Shoigu, the nuclear triad is maintained at a level where strategic deterrence is guaranteed.