Russian forces thwart counterattack of Ukrainian territorial defense brigade in DPR

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russia’s forces have intercepted a counterattack by the units of Ukraine’s 108th territorial defense brigade in the vicinity of the Novomayorskoye community on the South Donetsk front, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Saturday.

"On the South Donetsk front, in the vicinity of the Novomayorskoye populated locality in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a counterattack of the units of the 108th brigade of the Ukrainian territorial defense was prevented. The retaliatory fire wiped out more than 20 Ukrainian servicemen, two D-30 howitzers, an armored personnel carrier and two pickup trucks," the military official said.