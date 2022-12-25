Two Ukrainian reconnaissance groups neutralized by Russian troops in LPR

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian reconnaissance groups neutralized by Russian forces in the Lugansk People’s Republic in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, Russian artillery and flamethrower systems hit two Ukrainian tactical groups near the settlement of Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Apart from that, Russian forces neutralized two Ukrainian reconnaissance groups acting in the direction of the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," he said.

According to Konashenkov, Russian troops destroyed the enemy manpower and military hardware. "The enemy lost up 60 troops, who were either killed or wounded, four armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks in this direction," he added.