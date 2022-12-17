Russian Defense Ministry releases video of Kalibr missile launch to hit targets in Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry released a video on Saturday showing the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles from naval ships as part of a massive air strike on Ukraine’s military command centers, defense industry facilities, and the related power facilities.

The video shows the launch of at least two Kalibr-NK missiles from a surface ship in the daytime.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported earlier on Saturday that on December 16 Russia’s Armed Forces conducted massive strikes with long-range air-and sea-based high-precision weapons on targets in Ukraine. According to the spokesman, the goals of the strike had been reached and all the designated facilities had been hit.

While visiting the command center of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the course of the special military operation, chaired a meeting and held separate meetings with commanders. In particular, the president listened to troop commanders’ proposals regarding plans for short-and mid-term actions.