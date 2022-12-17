Troop commanders report their special military operation plans to Putin

SPECIAL OPERATION HEADQUARTERS, December 17. /TASS/. While visiting the joint staff of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin listened to proposals of troop commanders regarding possible future actions in the short-and mid-term perspective.

"Esteemed comrades, let us listen to commanders from every sector of operations. I would like to listen to your proposals about our short-and mid-term actions," the Russian president said on Friday at the joint staff of the Russian special military operation.