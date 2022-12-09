SCO, CIS member countries plan to increase military cooperation — Shoigu

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States plan to increase military cooperation, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said following a meeting of defense ministers of SCO and CIS member countries on Friday.

"The need to increase military cooperation within SCO and CIS, strengthen mutual trust and build close ties with other interested organizations has been stressed," he said.

The defense minister also said the meeting participants agreed it was advisable to improve the mechanism of exchanging security-related information and regularly hold operational and combat training events to practice efforts to counter new tactical ploys used by international terrorists.

The meeting of defense ministers of SCO and CIS member countries was held in Moscow on Friday. Chinese Defense Minister Colonel General Wei Fenghe attended the meeting by video link. The ministers discussed international and regional security and further strengthening of cooperation in the areas of defense and security.