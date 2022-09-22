Sarmat ICBM remains unrivaled — designer

"The Sarmat project was a new experience and the first land-based missile for the Makeyev Design Bureau, except for the Scud missile, which entered duty 60 years ago. We have now built up from the glorious traditions of our enterprise. The Sarmat is a weapon that has no equals in the world," Degtyar said.

He stressed that the center was making an outstanding contribution to ensuring the country's strategic security and creating the best samples of rocket technology. He also recalled that the Makeyev Design Bureau had to its credit the Sineva and Layner missile systems, which now constituted the basis of the naval component of Russia’s nuclear triad.

Degtyar stressed that the Makeyev Design Bureau had been commissioned to develop the Sarmat mostly thanks to the experience gained during the creation of three generations of missile systems, eight basic missiles and 16 upgraded configurations, which have served as the basis of our country's naval strategic nuclear force for decades.