Rosoboronexport goes ahead with supplying S-400 to India under contract — CEO

PATRIOT PARK, Moscow Region, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport is successfully implementing a contract for the supply of S-400 air defense systems to India, the company’s CEO Alexander Mikheyev told the media on Monday.

"The contract with India is being implemented successfully. In the near future we will supply a second regiment. The first one has been provided already. More than 200 specialists have been trained. All five regiments will be supplied by the end of 2023," Mikheyev said, adding that this date was strictly in line with the contractual liabilities.