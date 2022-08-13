Russian troops obliterate HIMARS launcher, ammo depot in DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian forces obliterated a HIMARS rocket launcher and a depot of its ammunition in their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In the area of the community of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a HIMARS launcher and a depot of ammunition for it were obliterated," the spokesman said.

Russian operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile and artillery troops continue delivering strikes against military facilities in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Domanyovka in the Nikolayev Region, two Mi-24 helicopters of the Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed on a helipad. The strikes also eliminated four Ukrainian command posts, manpower and military equipment in 143 areas," Konashenkov reported.

HIMARS rocket system

The M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is a highly mobile multiple launch rocket system developed by the US-based defense technology corporation, Lockheed Martin. The launcher with six tubes of 227mm rockets or one ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) ballistic missile is mounted on a five-tonne six-wheel chassis of FMTV (Family of Medium Tactical Vehicle) transporters.

The launcher fires over 20 types of munitions with a strike range of 30 km to 80 km (for rockets) and 300 km and more (for a tactical missile). The system has been accepted for service in some countries, including the United States, Singapore, the UAE, Canada, Poland, Romania and Jordan.