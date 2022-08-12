Russian defense firm to mass-produce advanced 2S25M self-propelled anti-tank gun

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Kurganmashzavod (part of High-Precision Systems within the state tech corporation Rostec) is set to launch the mass production of the latest 125mm self-propelled anti-tank gun following the completion of its state trials, Company Executive Director Pyotr Tyukov told TASS in the run-up to the Army 2022 international arms show on Friday.

"The state tests of the 125mm 2S25 upgraded self-propelled anti-tank gun were completed in the first half of 2022 according to plan. Work is currently underway to adjust the design documentation for approving it at the inter-agency commission and assigning it the O1 designation. After that, a decision will be made on the prospect of adopting the weapon for service in the Russian Army," he said.

"The enterprise is now preparing production facilities for the mass manufacture of this weapon," Tyukov said. "It is also working on technological processes, choosing and producing fittings and holding negotiations with suppliers," he added.

The upgraded anti-tank gun showed high amphibious properties during state tests in the Black Sea. In addition, the 2S25M demonstrated the possibility of its transportation by large amphibious assault ships and the capabilities of its weapons suite afloat, the executive director said.

The shooting trials confirmed the weapon’s characteristics of accurate hits in various modes of operation, Tyukov said.

The 2S25M anti-tank weapon is outfitted with a 125mm 2A75 cannon and matches the T-90MS main battle tank by its firepower. The vehicle is primarily being created for the Russian Airborne Force. Its ammunition load includes armor-piercing sub-caliber, high-explosive and fragmentation high-explosive shells and also remotely detonated munitions. The anti-tank gun can engage targets at a distance of 5 km and its vehicle with a three-men crew can accelerate to 70 km/h on the ground and 10 km/h on water.