Depot for storage of Harpoon missiles destroyed in Odessa — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a storage warehouse for Harpoon anti-ship missiles at an industrial site in Odessa with its long-range missiles, and used ground-based weapons to destroy a HIMARS launcher and a resupply vehicle, the Defense Ministry’s spokesman reported on Sunday.

"A warehouse for Harpoon anti-ship missiles supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries was destroyed with [Russian] high-precision long-range missiles at an industrial site in Odessa," Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

A US-made HIMARS launcher and a resupply vehicle were also destroyed near Krasnoarmeisk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, he added.

Russian forces also hit a position of the Ukrainian army’s 97th battalion in the Zaporozye Region, leaving up to 65 nationalists killed and over 10 special vehicles destroyed, the Defense Ministry spokesman reported.