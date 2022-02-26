Ukrainian nationalists attack Starobelsk with Grad systems - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists attacked residential areas in the city of Starobelsk with Grad multiple rocket launchers on Saturday morning, causing civilian casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Ukrainian nationalists attacked residential areas in the city of Staroblesk with Grad multiple rocket launchers at 10:30 am on February 26. The attack started a fire, damaged residential buildings and caused civilian casualties," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, there is information about Ukrainian nationalists’ plans to stage provocations in Kramatorsk and Slavyansk.

"The Russian Armed Forces are not delivering strikes against populated localities, taking all the necessary measures to protect civilians," the statement said.