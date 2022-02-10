Russia’s cutting-edge A-100 long-range ‘flying radar’ to complete flight tests in 2022

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The flight tests of the state-of-the-art A-100 ‘Premier’ long-range radar surveillance and control aircraft will be completed this year, Chief Designer of the Vega Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Vladimir Verba said on Thursday.

"An important stage of the trials of the A-100 - an aircraft platform that integrates the most advanced solutions - has begun. Scientists and engineers have confirmed that the Russian technologies of creating radar surveillance and control aircraft are at the world level. Throughout 2022, we are planning to complete the cycle of preliminary flight trials and hand over the aircraft platform for state joint trials," the Rostec press office quoted the chief designer as saying.

The next-generation A-100 ‘Premier’ airborne system has been developed on the basis of the Il-76MD-90A aircraft and features a fairing with a unique antenna system and state-of-the-art radio-technical equipment developed by the Vega Group within the Ruselectronics Holding. The A-100 ‘flying radar’ is capable of detecting and tracking aerial and other targets and participating in command and control of fighter and attack aircraft in directing them towards aerial, ground and naval targets.

The A-100 aircraft’s radio-technical equipment features technical solutions based on advanced components, high-performance computers and the latest domestic radio-electronics achievements. These technologies cover both data receiving and processing equipment and operator automated workstations.