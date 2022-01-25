LPR records ramped-up activities by Ukrainian army, particularly in Donbass, official says

LUGANSK, January 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are engaged in intense activities in Donbass and throughout the country, Head of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Yan Leshchenko said at a briefing on Tuesday, citing intelligence data.

"We have recently been recording the Ukrainian army’s intense activities not only in the zone of the Donbass punitive operation but on the whole, throughout Ukraine," he pointed out.

Leshchenko noted that according to intelligence data, members of the 35th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade have been deployed to the Odessa region. "According to our data, these units will be sent to the Ukrainian-Transnistrian border to destabilize the situation there," the LRP militia official said.

According to him, military convoys of the 121st Separate Brigade are moving through the Dnepropetrovsk region towards Donbass, and the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade, which will also be deployed to Donbass, is conducting drills at the 239th general military training range near the Orlovka settlement.

"In the Kharkov region, the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade has been put on high alert, which is also getting ready to be deployed to the zone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ punitive operation in Donbass," Leshchenko noted. Besides, in his words, "the 156th Air Defense Regiment has marched towards the Belarusian border in the Chernigov region."

Deputy Head of the People’s Militia in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said on Monday that the DPR had detected the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ units deployed to the zone of Kiev’s military operation in Donbass prepping for an offensive.