Russian sub live-fires Kalibr cruise missile from submerged position in Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s diesel-electric submarine Volkhov live-fired a Kalibr cruise missile from its submerged position in the Sea of Japan against a ground target, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Today, the Pacific Fleet’s latest diesel-electric submarine Volkhov launched a Kalibr cruise missile from the submerged position in the Sea of Japan against a ground target. The missile struck the coastal target at the Syurkum tactical ground in the Khabarovsk Region at the designated time. The missile was launched to a distance of over 1,000 km," the statement says.

Before accomplishing the combat exercise, the submariners stealthily deployed to the designated area, the ministry said.

"Ships and vessels of the Pacific Fleet, aircraft and drones of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation provided support for the missile firing," the statement reads.