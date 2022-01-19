Russia will not move troops in its territory under foreign pressure — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia will not introduce any amendments to the deployment of its armed forces in its own territory under foreign pressure, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday in the wake of US demands for pulling back Russian forces from the border with Ukraine.

"As far as US demands for withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine are concerned, we will continue to patiently explain to our counterparts that the forces and means in question are in our own territory and that we are not going to introduce any amendments to their deployment and movements under foreign pressure," Ryabkov said on the platform of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Lately, the Western countries and Kiev have been speculating a great deal about the risks of Russia invading Ukraine. Peskov dismissed such allegations as groundless fanning of tensions. He stressed that Russia posed no threat to anyone. Also, he did not rule out the risk of provocations and warned that attempts at handling the crisis in southeastern Ukraine from the position of strength would entail dire effects.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday called upon US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to refrain from indulging in speculations about preparations for Russian aggression in Ukraine and to make Kiev comply with the Minsk agreements instead.