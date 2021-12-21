Russia’s Aerospace Force to get new aircraft armed with hypersonic weapons in 2022

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Force in 2022 will commission new generation aircraft armed with hypersonic weapons, Aerospace Force Deputy Commander, Colonel-General Andrey Yudin said on Tuesday.

"Our task is to commission new generation weapons, aircraft and special equipment, including those armed with hypersonic weapons and to participate in a strategic command staff exercise," Yudin told the media at the Defense Ministry’s yearend board meeting on Tuesday.

In the outgoing year, the Aerospace Force obtained 250 pieces of new equipment, including new generation aircraft and drones, as well as 420 sets of communication equipment, radio-technical support equipment and automated control systems.

"Joint centers for training Russian and Belarusian aviation and air defense specialists were created at the Baranovichi airbase and in Grodno," Yudin said.