Two advanced nuclear-powered subs to enter service with Russian Navy in December

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The Russian Navy is set to receive the Project 955A (Borei-A) and Project 885M (Yasen-M) first serial-built nuclear-powered submarines Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk by the end of this year, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"In December, the handover of the first serial-built nuclear-powered cruisers Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk is planned," the defense chief said at the ministry’s conference call.

The Russian Navy currently operates four Project 955/Project 955A strategic missile-carrying submarines. Each of the Project 955/Project 955A submarines carries 16 Bulava ICBMs. The Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest is also building six Project 885M nuclear-powered submarines.

Russia’s cutting-edge warships

Project 955A (Borei-A) nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarines are designed to become the mainstay of Russia’s seaborne strategic nuclear forces. They carry 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles as their basic armament. Compared to the baseline Borei series, Borei-A subs feature better acoustic stealth, maneuvering and deep-sea running capabilities and an improved armament control system.

Project 885M (Yasen-M) nuclear-powered submarines are armed with Kalibr-PL and Oniks cruise missiles as their basic strike weapons.