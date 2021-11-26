Twenty cutting-edge Armata tanks to arrive for Russian troops by yearend

NIZHNY TAGIL, November 26. /TASS/. Twenty cutting-edge T-14 ‘Armata’ tanks will be delivered to the Russian Army’s operational units by the end of 2021, acting Head of the 47th Military Representative Office Major Dmitry Repin said on Friday.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko visited the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer in Nizhny Tagil as part of his working trip where he inspected the manufacture of T-14 ‘Armata’ and T-90 ‘Proryv’ main battle tanks and held a meeting on the development of armor and the ground forces’ military hardware.

"Twenty T-14 tanks based on the Armata heavy multiservice tracked platform are planned for delivery before the end of 2021," the enterprise’s military representative said, specifying that the armor would arrive for the Army’s operational units.

"Under the terms of a state contract, the armor’s serial deliveries to the troops are implemented before the end of state trials. Now work is underway to produce a pilot batch before the end of the state trials to get the experience of operational evaluation in the troops," Repin said.

The enterprise’s military representative did not specify the units that would receive the Armata tanks, noting that "this will be determined by the [Defense Ministry’s] Main Automotive and Armor Department."

The Armata is a heavy-tracked standardized platform serving as the basis to develop main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and some other armored vehicles.

The T-14 Armata-platform-based tank was unveiled to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day Parade on May 9, 2015. The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for the crew.