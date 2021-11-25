USS Arleigh Burke enters Black Sea ‘on routine patrol’ — Sixth Fleet

WASHINGTON, November 25. /TASS/. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) entered the Black Sea "on a routine patrol" on Thursday, November 25, the U.S. Sixth Fleet reported.

"While in the Black Sea, the ship will operate alongside NATO allies and partners in the region, working together to ensure security and stability in this vital international waterway," it said.

"NATO allies and partners routinely operate in the region to ensure a safe, stable and secure maritime environment, and build partner capacity to improve effectiveness and interoperability," the Sixth Fleet said.

The Russian military has begun to monitor the US missile destroyer The USS Arleigh Burke in the Black Sea, the National Defense Command Center told the media on Thursday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces have begun to monitor the guided missile destroyer The USS Arleigh Burke, which entered the Black Sea on November 25, 2021," the news release reads.

According to the Defense Ministry, the activity of US naval ships in the Black Sea is becoming an increasingly destabilizing factor in the region, one of the aims is the military development of the territory of Ukraine.