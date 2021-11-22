Russia to complete certification of Ka-226T utility helicopter in 2022

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The Russian Helicopters rotorcraft manufacturer, part of the Rostec state tech corporation, plans to complete the certification of the latest Kamov Ka-226T multi-purpose helicopter in 2022, company CEO Andrei Boginsky told TASS on Monday.

"Next year. Considering that we are not in a hurry and have engaged the resources of the design bureau and the flight testing center, we will coordinate our activity with colleagues from Rosoboronexport [Russia’s state arms exporter] to define priorities. We also have other projects: we need to continue work on the Ka-32, Ansat-M, Mi-171A3 and Ka-62," the chief executive said, replying to a question about when the helicopter’s certification would be completed.

In addition to India, for which the helicopter has been developed, the Ka-226T has also evoked interest from China and Saudi Arabia, he specified.

Russia unveiled its upgraded Ka-226T helicopter at the Dubai Airshow 2021. The helicopter is adapted for flights in highlands and, therefore, the project has been code-named the Climber. It differs from its predecessors by its new airframe design and the fuselage with improved aerodynamic properties. The helicopter’s body is made of modern lightweight materials. It is furnished with a shock-proof fuel system that meets the most stringent safety requirements.

The Ka-226T upgraded lightweight helicopter is currently undergoing flight tests at the testing compound of the National Mil and Kamov Helicopter Center. The rotorcraft manufacturer intends to launch the mass production of the upgraded Ka-226T helicopter at the Ulan-Ude aviation plant in close cooperation with the Kumertau aviation enterprise in 2022.