Russia’s upgraded Su-30SM fighter to get new weapons

DUBAI, November 15. /TASS/. Russia’s upgraded Su-30SM fighter will be furnished with new armaments and more powerful engines, Head of the state tech corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov said at the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Monday.

"The upgraded aircraft [Su-30SM] will feature expanded combat capabilities and get new armaments and more powerful engines," the Rostec head said.

The upgrade of Su-30SM fighters is already underway, he said.

"Indeed, we are carrying out work on improving Su-30SM fighters for our basic customer," Chemezov said.

The Su-30SM (serial-produced, modernized) is a generation 4++ two-seat super-maneuverable all-weather fighter jet. The Su-30SM is furnished with two AL-31FP thrust-vectoring reheated double-flow turbofan engines. The fighter has an operating range of 1,500 km and a flight endurance of 3.5 hours without refueling.

The Dubai Airshow is one of the largest international airshows held in the UAE once every two years. Russia has been a participant in the Dubai Airshow since 1993.