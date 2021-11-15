Russia begins deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to India ahead of schedule

DUBAI, November 15. /TASS/. Russia has begun the deliveries of S-400 medium-to-long-range anti-aircraft missile systems to India ahead of schedule, Head of the state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev said at the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Monday.

"The equipment shipment has begun ahead of schedule," he said.

Russia has already trained Indian specialists to operate the S-400 systems, he said.

"The Indian specialists who will operate the first regiment set have completed their training and returned home," the Rosoboronexport chief said.

The first regiment set of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems will be delivered to India by the end of this year, the chief executive said.