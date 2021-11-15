Russia begins deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to India ahead of schedule

DUBAI, November 15. /TASS/. Russia has begun the deliveries of S-400 medium-to-long-range anti-aircraft missile systems to India ahead of schedule, Head of the state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev said at the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Monday.
"The equipment shipment has begun ahead of schedule," he said.
Russia has already trained Indian specialists to operate the S-400 systems, he said.
"The Indian specialists who will operate the first regiment set have completed their training and returned home," the Rosoboronexport chief said.
The first regiment set of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems will be delivered to India by the end of this year, the chief executive said.
"All the materiel of the first regiment set will be delivered to India at the end of 2021. Immediately after the New Year, our specialists will arrive in India for the equipment transfer at the sites where it will be stationed," he added.
The deliveries are being carried out in compliance with the terms of the contract, the Rosoboronexport chief said.
New Delhi announced its intention to purchase Russian-made S-400 air defense systems back in 2015. A $5.43 bln contract on the delivery of five regiment sets of S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in October 2018.
S-400 missile system
Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.
The Dubai Airshow is one of the largest international airshows held in the UAE once every two years. Russia has been a participant in the Dubai Airshow since 1993.