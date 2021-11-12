Foreign capital to be attracted to Checkmate fighter creation, says Rostec CEO

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Rostec does not rule out that foreign capital will be attracted to the project on the creation of Russia’s single-engine fifth-generation fighter dubbed Checkmate, Chief Executive Officer of the state hi-tech corporation Sergey Chemezov told TASS in the run-up to the Dubai Airshow 2021.

"At the current stage the aircraft is being created using own funds with the support of the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry. Nevertheless, if our partners are interested, we are open for the participation of foreign capital in the project," he said.

Rostec unveiled Checkmate at the MAKS-2021 international air show that ran in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25. The new single-engine fighter is based on stealth technology and is outfitted with an inboard compartment for airborne air-to-air and air-to-surface armaments. The fighter will carry a payload of over 7 tonnes and will be capable of striking up to six targets at a time.

The Checkmate fighter will be capable of flying at Mach 1.8 (1.8 times the speed of sound) and will have an operating range of 3,000 km. The aircraft will be outfitted with a highly efficient powerplant. The new fighter is expected to take to the skies in 2023.

The Dubai Airshow 2021 will run in the United Arab Emirates on November 14-18.