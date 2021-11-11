Russian, Iranian security council chiefs hold cooperation talks

NEW DEHLI, November 11. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Shamkhani, on the sidelines of a regional security conference on Afghanistan in New Delhi on Thursday, according to the Russian agency.

"Russian-Iranian security cooperation was discussed during the course of the meeting," Yevgeny Anoshin, spokesman for the Russian Security Council told reporters.

The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, which took place in the Indian capital, was attended by officials from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kirgizia, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan and was chaired by Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India.