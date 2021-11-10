Putin urges to use cognitive, hypersonic technologies in new Russian weapons

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 10. /TASS/. Russia’s new state armament program should be based on the latest hypersonic, cognitive and other breakthrough technologies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the military-industrial commission on Wednesday.

"It is obvious that it is important for us in the process of drafting a new state armaments program to take into account all the basic world trends in developing military hardware and armaments," the Russian leader said.

"First of all, this relates to introducing advanced information and bio-cognitive technologies and to promoting hypersonic systems and weapons based on new physical principles, the latest reconnaissance, navigation, communications and control systems," Russia’s supreme commander-in-chief said.

The Russian leader also stressed the need "to raise functionality and combat sustainability of military products, in particular, through the use of artificial intelligence." "And, of course, this relates to the broad use of robotics," Putin said.

As the head of state said, "these are the areas that will basically shape the Russian Armed Forces and their combat potential in the future".