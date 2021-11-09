Russian president emphasizes need for S-500, S-550 missile systems — minister

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. During his recent meeting with top Russian Defense Ministry officials and heads of Russian defense industry enterprises, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of delivering S-350, S-500 and S-550 surface-to-air missile systems to the troops, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Measures to adequately respond to the volatile situation near Russia’s borders were considered. Huge attention was paid to improving the country’s system of aerospace defense. The head of the state put a special emphasis on the importance of advanced development of domestic air defense and anti-ballistic missile systems, of delivering S-350, S-500 and S-550 systems to the Russian armed forces," he said.

The S-550 high-mobility terminal air defense system was being developed in the Soviet Union in 1981-1988. The project, along with many others, was closed as part of Soviet-US military agreements of that period. The equipment installed on the system’s prototype was dismantled after 1992. The project’s groundwork was destroyed after the collapse of the Soviet Union.