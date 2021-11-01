Putin says US warship in Black Sea can be seen through Russian defense system sight

SOCHI, November 1. /TASS/. The US warship that has entered the Black Sea can be clearly seen through a binocular or a sight of Russia’s defense capabilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, opening a series of traditional defense industry meetings in Sochi.

"As you know, a US warship has now entered the Black Sea. We can look at it through a binocular or through a sight of the corresponding defense systems," Putin said.

Russia needs to further improve its aerospace defense system. This need directly stems from the leading countries’ efforts to develop advanced attack weapons with high speed characteristics, the Russian leader stressed.

"This is also required by the general political situation, in particular, by the growing intensity of NATO aircraft flights near Russia, the emergence of the alliance’s guided missile ships in the Baltic and Black Seas," Putin pointed out.

The US 6th Fleet announced on its Twitter on Monday that its flagship, command ship Mount Whitney was heading for the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO forces. On October 30, the US guided missile destroyer Porter entered the Black Sea for joint operations with the alliance’s forces.