Russian Navy cutting-edge corvette strikes enemy targets in Sea of Japan drills

VLADIVOSTOK, October 29. /TASS/. The Project 20380 latest corvette Aldar Tsydenzhapov built for Russia’s Pacific Fleet eliminated air and sea targets from artillery guns during drills in the Peter the Great Bay in the Sea of Japan on Friday.

"In the course of the drills, the corvette’s combat crews detected a notional enemy’s surface ship simulated by a seaborne target screen and eliminated it by employing an A-190 artillery system," Corvette Commander Captain 3rd Rank Andranik Shishmonyan told reporters.

Also, while passing through mine dangerous waters, the corvette’s artillery teams eliminated floating mine mock-ups from an AK-630 artillery system and thwarted an attack by the notional enemy’s air attack weapons, employing electronic warfare measures.

The corvette’s crew practiced procedures for employing an Uran anti-ship missile system against a sea target with electronic launches.

During the drills, the crew of a Ka-27 helicopter of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation practiced take-offs from and landings onto the combat ship’s deck while on the move.

Corvette Aldar Tsydenzhapov

The Project 20380 third corvette Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov developed by the Almaz Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering (St. Petersburg) is designed to accomplish green-water missions, fight enemy surface ships and submarines and provide artillery support for amphibious assault operations.

The corvette incorporates the latest solutions for reducing its physical fields. In particular, the shipbuilders significantly reduced its radar signature during its construction, using radio absorption materials and specially designing the ship’s hull and superstructure.

Project 20380 ships are armed with multi-purpose artillery guns, surface-to-air missile/artillery systems, supersonic missiles and automatic artillery launchers. The Project 20380 corvettes can carry a Ka-27 helicopter. They displace 2,200 tonnes and have a crew of 99.