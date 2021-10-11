Orion UAV can perform ice reconnaissance in the Arctic - CEO

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The cutting-edge Orion unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by Kronshtadt will be able to perform ice reconnaissance in the Arctic and the Antarctic, CEO of the drone developer Sergei Bogatikov told TASS in an interview.

"The Orion UAV is one of the most reliable drones globally in its class. It is capable to function in the temperature range from minus 50 to plus 50 [degrees Centigrade] and fly in conditions of short-term icing on account of a unique anti-icing system developed by Kronshtadt. The system has triple backup of all key systems. All these points taken together make it possible to use the system in the most harsh climatic conditions, from dry and hot deserts and damp jungles to the Arctic and the Antarctic," the top manager said.

One of key tasks is monitoring and control of navigation in the region of the Northern Sea Route, Bogatikov added.