Russia to test first T-90M tank with over-the-horizon vision — source

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The first prototype of Russia’s newest T-90M Proryv tank with an additional set of an optoelectronic system will be tested during military exercises soon, a defense industry source told TASS on Wednesday.

"During the Army-2021 international forum, the static display of the Main Agency of Automobiles and Tanks of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation showcased, for the first time, the T-90M Proryv main battle tank with an additional set of an optoelectronic system. It was one of the first prototypes, which will be tested in military exercises soon," he said.

According to the source, the decision on serial deliveries of this version of the tank to the Russian troops will be made after the trials.

TASS has no official confirmation of this report at the time of the publication.

The first batch of modernized T-90M tanks was delivered to the Russian troops in the spring of 2020. During the Army-2021 forum, the Russian Defense Ministry signed a contract with the Uralvagonzavod plant (part of the Rostec state corporation) stipulating the delivery of another batch of T-90M Proryv tanks and modernization of T-90 tanks to T-90M level.

T-90M features a new turret module, which, in combination with a powerful weapon complex and automatic fire control system, considerably enhances the tank’s combat capabilities. The tank’s 125 mm gun is capable of firing modern types of ammunition, including a guided missile that can destroy enemy tanks at a distance of up to 5 kilometers.